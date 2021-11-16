Miami Heat Made Strides During West Coast Road Trip

Even though there times the Miami Heat struggled during this recent West Coast road trip, they still considered it a success.

The Heat defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-90 Monday, allowing them to finish 2-3 on the trip. They closed with two straight victories after showing some inconsistencies at the beginning of the trip.

“This road trip was really important for us," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "To be able to go through these shared experiences of close games, game management, learning how find different ways to win on the road."

The Oklahoma City victory may have been among the most impressive of the season. The Heat played without starters Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Bam Adebayo (knee). Butler was sidelined for a third straight game.

“With Jimmy and Bam out, I didn’t feel at all that guys were stepping outside of their game and trying to do more to make up for those guys being out,” Spoelstra said. “They just played their roles and played their roles well.”

Guard Kyle Lowry said the Heat played better as the road trip progressed.

“We played harder every game from one to five,” Lowry said. “Every night we play, we just continue to get better as a group and find ways to grow together.”

The Heat begin a two-game homestand Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

