Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Miami Heat Preview

The Heat are coming off a 114-92 victory against the Indiana Pacers. Forward Jimmy Butler led the way with 19 points ... Miami is 3-3 during the NBA restart. They will finish the season no lower than the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference ... Forward Jae Crowder, who moved into the starting lineup in August, is shooting 60 percent (21 of 35) from three-point range in Seeding Games. It the best percentage among players with at least 15 attempts ... Dun can Robinson's 265 3-pointers are the most made by an undrafted player in league history ... Guard Kendrick Nunn is expected to rejoin after leaving the team last Friday. He was replaced in the starting lineup by veteran Goran Dragic ... Dragić is averaging 16.3 points, the fourth-highest average by a reserve with at least 55 games off the bench ... The Thunder fell 128-101 to the Phoenix Suns Monday. Forward Darius Bazley led them with 22 points and 10 rebounds. He is just the third rookie in Oklahoma City history to record consecutive 20-point games, joining James Harden and Russell Westbrook ... Guard Chris Paul has surpassed the 100-steal mark in a season for the 13th time. Only Jason Kidd, LeBron James and John Stockton have more.

Projected starting lineups

Miami

Forward: Jimmy Butler

Forward: Jae Crowder

Center: Bam Adebayo

Guard: Goran Dragic

Guard: Duncan Robinson

Oklahoma City

Forward: Abdel Nader

Forward: Darius Bazley

Center: Mike Muscala

Guard: Luguentz Dort

Guard: Chris Paul

Game time: 8 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Line: Heat -1.5

