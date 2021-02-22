Miami Heat at Oklahoma City Preview

Game time: 9 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -4.5

VITALS: The Heat and Thunder meet for their second matchup in the first half of the season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 118-90 win against OKC Jan. 4. Heat forward Jimmy Butler has recorded four triple-doubles this season, already tying for the most during a single-season in team history ... Center Bam Adebayo is the only player in the NBA averaging at least 19.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.00 blocks while shooting 56.6 percent ... Guard Kendrick Nunn is averaging 17.7 points and 1.44 steals on 51.3 percent shooting FG (44 percent from 3-point range) and 90.9 percent from the foul line in February ... Guard Gabe Vincent (knee) and Tyler Herro are questionable. For the Heat, Guard Goran Dragic (ankle), forward Chris Silva (hip) and Meyers Leonard (shoulder) are out.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Jimmy Butler

THUNDER

G Luguentz Dor

G Reggie Jackson

C Al Horford

F Darius Bazley

F Théo Maledon

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Bam Adebayo: “This road trip has been good for us because when we’re home, we really can’t see each other. We’re in the hotel now, we’re traveling together on the plane, getting to talk to one another, and really getting that cohesive brotherhood again that we had last year. It’s great for us and we just got to keep building from here.”

