Oklahoma City Thunder at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +8.5

Vitals: The Heat are coming off a 93-83 loss to the Dallas Mavericks ... Forward Andre Iguodala, who was acquired at the trade deadline last year, is making his second straight start ... Jimmy Butler leads the team with 10 steals despite missing two games because of an ankle injury ... Center Bam Adebayo has a team-high three double-doubles ... The Heat have used a different starting lineup in every game this season ... Guard Goran Dragic has scored 20 points as a reserve 20 times. It is the second most for a player off the bench in franchise history behind Kevin Edwards ... Oklahoma City also holds a 14-10 overall record against the Heat. The teams met in the 2012 NBA Finals, with the Heat winning in five games ... In the past decade, the Thunder have compiled the second-best record in the NBA behind the San Antonio Spurs.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F Andre Iguodala

F Jimmy Butler

THUNDER

G George Hill

G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

C Al Horford

F Darius Bazley

F Luguentz Dort

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Goran Dragic: “We just need to figure out how to get on the same page,” Goran Dragic said. “I feel like we’ve been a little sloppy and we need to clean up a couple of things. When you have the formula for success, then you just need to clean it up a little bit.”

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault : “It's just about chipping away. Working with the guys individually, working with the team, and just trying to make marginal gains and trying to make progress. It's just how do we use these games to make progress with our team? We're trying to do that every single day and then we put our best foot forward again tomorrow. Then we evaluate that and just keep that feedback loop going throughout the course of a long season.”

