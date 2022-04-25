Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Places His Stamp On The Postseason

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo was ready to take advantage of each minute in his first playoff appearance since the 2020 season.

Not only did the Heat take Game 4 to push the Atlanta Hawks to the brink of elimination, but Oladipo played his first minutes in this year’s playoff.

With guard Kyle Lowry out of the lineup because of a hamstring injury, the Heat were going to be reliant on guys from the bench to step up.

In similar fashion to what we saw during the regular season, Oladipo and those coming off the bench were ready. He finished with six points, eight rebounds and four assists in 23 minutes.

“I was ready regardless. Nobody really had to tell me anything,” Oladipo said. “I’ve played basketball all my life so if you throw me out there I’m going to do whatever it takes to win, I’ve always been like that”

Before Oladipo saw his return to the court back in March, he spent close to a year and a half rehabbing a quadriceps injury. Admitting that his return has been a process, Oladipo still holds a mindset that will continue to breed success.

“You have to stay in the moment,” Oladipo said. “You can control what’s in front of you, and you can control your mindset and approach so at the end of the day I’m going to do whatever I can to help the team win. I’m confident in myself and my game so I really feel like I can help the team so I’m going to go out there and do it to the best of my ability.”

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4