Orlando Magic at Miami Heat

    December 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    The Miami Heat play host to the Orlando Magic at FTX Arena
    Game time: 3:30 p.m., ET

    Where: FTX Arena

    TV: Bally Sports Sun

    Betting line: Heat -7.5

    VITALS: : The Heat and Magic meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, the Heat has won both matchups and has now recorded four-straight victories against Orlando, including wins in seven of the last eight overall. The Heat are 72-56 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 38-24 in home games and 34-32 in road games. ...  Tyler Herro has currently scored at least 25 points in back-to-back games off the bench after scoring a game-high 26 vs. IND on 12/21 and then a game-high 29 vs. DET on 12/23. He has now become the first Heat player in team history to accomplish the feat twice in the same season after also doing so on 10/21 and 10/23 ... Ӧmer Yurtseven has grabbed double-figure rebounds in four-straight games off the bench, becoming the first HEAT rookie reserve to accomplish the feat in at least four consecutive contests in franchise history. For the Heat, forward Jimmy Butler (tailbone), forward Markieff Morris (neck), center Bam Adebayo (thumb) and guard Victor Oladipo (knee) are out.

    PROJECTED STARTERS

    HEAT

    G Gabe Vincent

    G Kyle Lowry

    C TBD

    F Duncan Robinson

    F Max Strus

    MAGIC

    F Franz Wagner

    F Chuma Okeke

    C Wendell Carter Jr.

    G Gary Harris

    G Cole Anthony

    QUOTABLE

    Heat guard Gabe Vincent: “I’m still trying to figure out what’s what. We have guys out. We need guys being more aggressive scoring the ball. When we have everyone healthy, my role might be to get others involved. So it might change day to day, but just continue to be versatile.”

