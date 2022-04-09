Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch And Betting Odds For Miami Heat at Orlando Magic

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

Where: Amway Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line, according to Betonline.ag : Heat -7.5

VITALS: The Heat and Magic meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Miami leads the series 3-0, and with a win, will sweep the season series. Miami has currently won eight of the last nine overall contests against Orlando. The Heat are 73-56 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 40-24 in home games and 33-32 in road games ... For the Heat, P.J. Tucker (Right Calf Strain) is Out. Dewayne Dedmon (Right Ankle Sprain),Haywood Highsmith (hip), Caleb Martin (calf), Markieff Morris (hip), Gabe Vincent (toe) and Omer Yurtseven (stomach illness) are questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Caleb Martin

MAGIC

F Chuma Okeke

F Moritz Wagner

C Mo Bamba

G Jalen Suggs

G Markelle Fultz

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Kyle Lowry: “I’ve really enjoyed watching his entire process for the regular season. He’s shifted. He’s been a chameleon into a lot of different roles. Breathing life into guys. Giving confidence to young guys. Letting people get into a great rhythm facilitating. You’ve seen times during the year when we had injuries where he’s more assertive, but you can see in the last three weeks he’s been focused on getting ready for the playoffs. It’s a different level. He has all the skills, but he knows how to manipulate and take advantage of different cracks and defenses.”

