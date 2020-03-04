InsideTheHeat
Orlando Magic At Miami Heat Preview

Shandel Richardson

The Heat are coming off an impressive 105-89 victory against the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks. They held the Bucks to their lowest scoring output of the season, limiting reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is to 13 points. The Heat are going for their fourth straight victory ... Center Bam Adebayo leads the team with 37 double-doubles. Adebayo is on pace to become just the sixth player in NBA history to average at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. The others are Larry Bird, Chris Webber, DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Garnett and Antetokounmpo. Adebayo is averaging career-highs in points (16.2), rebounds (10.5), assists (5.1), blocks (1.3) and steals (1.2). Last month he competed in his first All-Star Game ... This is the fourth and final meeting between the teams. The Heat lead the season series 2-1, winning 102-89 in Orlando Feb. 1 ... This is the first matchup since Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. defeated Orlando's Aaron Gordon in the slam dunk contest in Chicago. Jones is the second player in franchise history to win, joining Harold Miner, who was the champion in 1993 and 1995 ... Goran Dragić has scored in double-figures off the bench in 21 straight games, the longest by a reserve in team history. It surpassed the previous record, which was held by Dwyane Wade and Chris Gatling ... Guard Tyler Herro (foot), forward Meyers Leonard and forward Kyle Alexander (knee) are out. Forward KZ Okpala is in Sioux Falls on G League assignment ... Nikola Vucevic leads the Magic with 19.3 points and 10.8 rebounds a game ... Forward James Ennis, a former Heat second-round pick, is set to make his seventh start ... Forward Al-Farouq Aminu (knee) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) are out. Gary Clark (knee) and Gordon (knee) are questionable.

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Florida

Line: Miami -8

