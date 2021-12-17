Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Miami Heat at Orlando Magic
    Publish date:

    Miami Heat at Orlando Magic

    The Miami Heat play at the Orlando Magic Friday
    Author:

    The Miami Heat play at the Orlando Magic Friday

    Game time: 7 p.m., ET

    Where: Amway Center

    TV: Bally Sports Sun

    Betting line: Heat -4.5

    VITALS: The Heat and Magic meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, the Heat recorded a 107-90 win in Miami on 10/25 and has now recorded three-straight victories against Orlando, including wins in six of the last seven overall. The Heat are 71-56 all-time versus the Magic during the regular season, including 38-24 in home games and 33-32 in road games ... Forward P.J. Tucker is shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 45.6 percent from three-point range this season ... Center Dewayne Dedmon has shot 61.4 percent (27-44) from the field, including 5-of-7 from three-point range, over his last seven games ... In his last three starts, guard Gabe Vincent is averaging 14.7 points, 5.0 assists and 1.33 steals while shooting 50% from the field and 47.4% on 3-pointers ... Duncan Robinson has appeared in 176 straight games, the longest streak in team history ... For the Heat, forward Jimmy Butler (tailbone), forward Markieff Morris (neck), center Bam Adebayo (thumb) and guard Victor Oladipo (knee) are out. For the Bulls, Alex Caruso (hamstring) is questionable, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Coby White and Matt Thomas are out because of health and safety protocols.

    HEAT

    G Gabe Vincent

    G Kyle Lowry

    C Dewayne Dedmon

    F Duncan Robinson

    F P.J. Tucker

    MAGIC

    F Franz Wagner

    F Wendell Carter Jr

    C Mo Bamba

    G Cole Anthony

    G Gary Harris

    QUOTABLE

    Heat guard Gabe Vincent: “I’m still trying to figure out what’s what. We have guys out. We need guys being more aggressive scoring the ball. When we have everyone healthy, my role might be to get others involved. So it might change day to day, but just continue to be versatile.”

