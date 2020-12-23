Miami Heat at Orlando Magic Preview

Game time: 7 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Miami -4.5

Vitals: The Heat won last year’s season series 3-1. This is the eighth time the teams have opened the season against each other … The Heat return all but three players _ Derrick Jones Jr., Jae Crowder, Solomon Hill _ from last year’s team that lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. The new additions include Avery Bradley, Moe Harkless and first-round draft pick Precious Achiuwa … Orlando is 55-68 all-time against the Heat. For the Magic, Al-Farouq Aminu (knee), James Ennis (hamstring) and Jonathan Isaac (knee) are out. For the Heat, Gabe Vincent (shoulder) is day-to-day

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Kendrick Nunn

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Meyers Leonard

MAGIC

G Markelle Fultz

G Evan Fournier

C Nikola Vucevic

F Dwayne Bacon

F Aaron Gordon

Quotable:

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra –“We’re going to scout and prep for team. Each team is unique. We’re going to try to approach where we can try to get our strengths and minimize theirs much as possible.”

Magic coach Steve Clifford – “When they play well, they’re as good as anyone. That’s a great place to be mentally. They have so many things on both ends of the floor that they do so well. They’re difficult to deal with. Last year their 3-point shooting was a big part of their success.”

