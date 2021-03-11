Orlando Magic at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -6.5

VITALS: The Heat and Magic meet for the second of three matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, the Magic won 113-107, but the Heat have won three of the last four matchups overall. The Heat are 68-56 all-time versus the Magic, including 37-24 in home games and 31-32 in road games.... Jimmy Butler has recorded four triple-doubles this season, already tying for the most during a season ... Center KZ Okpala is making his seventh start of the season ... For the Heat, Bam Adebayo (knee), Avery Bradley (calf) and Meyers Leonard (shoulder) are out. Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable ... Magic center Nikola Vucevic has led (or tied) the team in scoring a team-best 25 times, in rebounding a team-best 28 times and in assists eight times.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Jimmy Butler

G Kendrick Nunn

C KZ Okpala

F Kelly Olynyk

F Duncan Robinson

MAGIC

G Michael Carter-Williams

G Evan Fournier

C Nikola Vučević

F Al-Farouq Aminu

F Dwayne Bacon

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the Meyers Leonard suspension for using an anti-Semitic slur: “We know Meyers. Meyers has been a really good teammate. He’s a good human being. He said something that was extremely distasteful and hurtful. And we’re left with the aftermath. We don’t condone that obviously. It was a disappointing day. We’ve had some conversations here, as a team.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich



Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com