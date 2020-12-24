Bam Adebayo Shines But Miami Heat Fall to Orlando Magic in Opener

The Miami Heat got what they needed from their two All-Stars.

They also got strong efforts from the supporting cast but it wasn't in the season opener. The Heat fell 113-107 to the Orlando Magic Wednesday at Amway Center.

Bam Adebayo finished with 25 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, picking up where he left off last season. Forward Jimmy Butler added 19 points, seven assists and seven steals.

“Think we were just really, really excited to play against somebody else and it counts,” Butler said. “That’s part of it. I don’t think you can look too much into one game. We just know we’ve got to be better.”

The Heat's downfall was 22 turnovers that led to 24 Magic points.

“I just felt like we were out of sync as a team,” Adebayo said. “I feel like we weren’t communicating as much.

Before tip-off, the Heat shook up their starting lineup. Second-year guard Tyler Herro started at point guard, ahead of Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn. Dragic is expected to spend most of the season in a maintenance program to keep him healthy for the postseason. Nunn started most of last season before going to the bench during the NBA restart after dealing with adversity in the bubble.

The Heat return to action Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the league's Christmas Day lineup.

