SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat's Pat Riley Appreciating Jimmy Butler from afar

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley knows his days as a coach are long gone.

Which is why he has no intention of interrupting the relationship between Heat forward Jimmy Butler and coach Erik Spoelstra. Riley said he has developed a bond with Butler, but refuses to intervene with Spoelstra.

“Jimmy is a different kind of person," Riley said. "And my relationship with him this year would be one that’s outside of the box because I don’t want to get in the way of what Erik Spoelstra is teaching him and his coaching staff.”

The Heat traded for Butler last summer. While many questioned the acquisition, the move paid off more than the Heat ever expected. After entering the playoffs as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference, they advanced to the NBA Finals and lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

Riley has kept at a distance while enjoying Butler's breakout.

Butler established himself as a top-tier star by leading the Heat in scoring and displaying his two-way player skills set.

“He’s a competitor, he works hard, he’s in great shape,” Riley said. “I think he loves it here … I think you can form a real bond sometimes with body language, with silence, with nods from my seat to the court without having to have long conversations with these guys, so I love Jimmy Butler.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rap Song Just Adds to the Growing Appeal of Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Rapper Jack Harlow releases track named after Tyler Herro

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley Exploring Options to Retain Roster and Flexibility

Pat Riley committed to keeping Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo but understands the business

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Team President Pat Riley: "I'm Very Optimistic of What's Ahead of Us"

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley addresses the media for the first time since the end of the season

Shandel Richardson

Study Places Miami Heat at Top of NBA Franchise Rankings

Miami Heat labeled as most exciting franchise by gambling website

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Wants to Fulfill Promise Made to Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra

Jimmy Butler says he believes the Heat can compete for an NBA championship next season

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra on Goran Dragic's Toughness

The Miami Heat have a decision to make about re-signing Goran Dragic in the offseason

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Jimmy Butler on Playing With the Miami Heat: `This is Where I Belong'

After falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals, Jimmy Butler says he made the right decision to join the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Goran Dragic Hopes to Become an Even Bigger Mentor if he Returns to Miami for Another Season

Guard Goran Dragic is on an expiring contract but wants to remain in Miami

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Jimmy Butler Improves in All Facets in One Year With Miami Heat

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler says he grew as a player in his first season

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Erik Spoelstra Calls Miami Heat Season `Unprecedented'

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Orlando bubble experience will be remember for the rest of their lives

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj