Skip to main content

Did Lebron See More Success When He Wasn’t Playing Co-Manager?

Chris Broussard from “The Odd Couple” believes Lebron James’ tenure on the Miami Heat was successful because it was a team managed and constructed by Pat Riley.

When LeBron James took his talents to South Beach in 2010, it kickstarted his collection of championships.

Once joining forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, the trio made four straight NBA finals appearances. They won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.

At the time, it was widely understood that Pat Riley was at the helm of the Heat organization and had final say in any roster moves. It was an authority that James had to respect.

After parting ways with the Heat in 2014, James had a say in most of the team's moves. He played a large role in building championship rosters with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

However, Chris Broussard of “The Odd Couple” points out James hasn’t seen consistent success since his time in Miami.

“LeBron, the most success he ever had in one franchise was Miami,” Broussard said. “And that was because the organization did not let him dictate what they were gonna do. … Pat Riley has more cache than most people, Rob Pelinka (in Los Angeles) or Sean Marks in Brooklyn.”

If Broussard had any advice to share with the Lakers it would be to tear a page out of Riley’s book, and leave roster moves to the front office. 

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyrholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_18158932_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Five Miami Heat Players Miss Practice Friday

By Shandel Richardson1 hour ago
USATSI_18150446_168389536_lowres
News

Drake Tells Joel Embiid The Miami Heat Will Sweep The Philadelphia 76ers

By Shandel Richardson3 hours ago
USATSI_18170140_168389536_lowres
News

Philadelphia 76ers Begins Preparation For The Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson4 hours ago
USATSI_18169858_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Will Face Philadelphia 76ers In Second Round

By Shandel Richardson17 hours ago
USATSI_18158892_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Markieff Morris Fined By NBA

By Shandel Richardson21 hours ago
USATSI_18148041_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler And Victor Oladipo On The Same Page

By Landon Buford23 hours ago
USATSI_18158932_168389536_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler And The Miami Heat Fined By The NBA For Gesture

By Shandel RichardsonApr 28, 2022
USATSI_18158918_168389536_lowres
News

Depth Has Been The Biggest Key For The Miami Heat This Season

By Shandel RichardsonApr 28, 2022