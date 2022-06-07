Skip to main content

Miami Heat's Pat Riley Wants P.J. Tucker Around For Another Season

The team president hopes the power forward remains with the team

In his post-season address, Miami Heat team president expressed his desire to have forward P.J. Tucker return for another season. 

Tucker is signed to a $7 million contract and has a $7.4 million player option next season.

“I’d love to have Tuck back next year,” Riley said. “He’s part of our core. … He’s special.”

Tucker averaged 7.6 points and 5.5 rebounds this season. 

“P.J. is like a cornerstone,” Riley continued, comparing the 37-year-old forward to Heat team captain, Udonis Haslem. “When UD was in his prime… he did things that were significant. That’s what Tuck does. He doesn’t do a lot scoring-wise, but makes a lot of great plays." 

The Heat refuse to underestimate the intangibles Tucker brings to the locker room. 

“To everybody in the locker room, it’s really a special, genuine feeling when you have somebody that is committed to winning and helping other guys," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He’s so unselfish, you know, as a player, always taking on the biggest challenges. Defensively, he’ll do all the little things, the dirty work, the tough things, and never complain about it. He never complains or talks about his shots. He’s just completely selfless, an absolute throwback player. That’s why he’s beloved by the staff and everybody in the locker room.”

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

