Skip to main content

Paul Pierce Still Confident in Boston Celtics Against Miami Heat

Former Boston Celtics star says the return of Marcus Smart and Al Horford will make a difference

Former Boston Celtics star Paul Pierce is among those who feel it's too early to crown the Miami Heat as Eastern Conference champs. 

Pierce said there is a lot to play in the series, especially the fact the Celtics should be full strength by Game 3 when Al Horford returns. 

“I’m still high confidence on the Celtics,” Pierce said during an appearance on the Greg Hill show on WEEI 93.7 in Boston. “You gotta understand, they just had one day in between from a grueling Game 7 going into Miami for Game 1. They really didn’t even have time to prepare. And then they had no Marcus Smart, no Al Horford.

Pierce cited the Phoenix Suns versus the Dallas Mavericks series in the Western Conference finals. The Mavs rallied from a 2-0 deficit. 

“I’m not sure if it’s a must-win,” Pierce said. “Miami is a great team. They’re the number one seed for a reason. As we saw in the last series, when you watched Phoenix vs. Dallas, Phoenix was up 2-0 because they won their first two home games [and Dallas still won the series]."

The Celtics players echoed similar sentiments. 

"I mean, we still lost," Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said. "But we lost the first game of the last series. It's a long series. It's cliche to say the first of four, all that good stuff. Get some rest, watch film tomorrow, just get ready for the next one."

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Takeaways from the Heat's Game 1 victory. CLICK HERE.

Big third quarter leads Heat past Celtics. CLICK HERE

Are the Miami Heat being disrespected by national media? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics

USATSI_18255907_168389536_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Says Jimmy Butler Has Been Best Player In Postseason

By Shandel Richardson39 minutes ago
USATSI_18291967_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Popular `Pepas' Song Becoming The Anthem For Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson2 hours ago
USATSI_18291965_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 2 Prediction For Boston Celtics at Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson4 hours ago
USATSI_18231734_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Remains Sidelined With Hamstring Injury

By Shandel Richardson17 hours ago
spo pregame
News

ESPN's Chris Russo Says Erik Spoelstra Not Deserving Of Top 15 Coaches Honor

By Shandel Richardson18 hours ago
USATSI_18291268_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Jimmy Butler and Michael Jordan Mentioned In Same Breath

By Shandel Richardson22 hours ago
USATSI_18278560_168389536_lowres
News

Boston Celtics' Al Horford Reportedly Doubtful For Game 2

By Shandel Richardson22 hours ago
USATSI_18218847_168389536_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler Explains The True Value Of P.J. Tucker

By Shandel RichardsonMay 18, 2022