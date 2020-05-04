InsideTheHeat
Miami Heat pay respects after the passing of former Dolphins coach Don Shula

Shandel Richardson

Like the rest of the South Florida sports world, the Miami Heat paid their respects to legend Don Shula.

Shula, the former coach of the Miami Dolphins, died Monday morning at the age of 90.

Hours after his death, the Heat expressed their condolences.

"Today is a very sad day for us all. We extend our most sincere thoughts and condolences to the family and friends of legendary coach Don Shula and the @MiamiDolphins organization," the Heat's Twitter account posted.

Shula coached 33 years, including 26 with the Dolphins. He won an NFL-record 347 games and two Super Bowls. The 1972 Dolphins remain the only unbeaten team in league history. Shula, who coached in five Super Bowls, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.

"Today is a sad day," Dolphins president Tom Garfinkel said in a statement. "Coach Shula was the rare man who exemplified true greatness in every aspect of his life. He will be so missed by so many but his legacy of character and excellence will endure. All my best to Mary Anne and the Shula family."

Longtime Heat forward and Miami native Udonis Haslem grew up a Dolphins fan. He was among the first local celebrities to publicly mourn the loss when he posted a pic of the two of them on stage on Instagram.

"R.I.P to the great Coach Don Shula....🐐💔😢 #finsup🐬4L #LEGEND🕊," Haslem wrote.

Shula is regarded as one of the greatest sports figures in South Florida history. His success is only rivaled by Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino, retired Heat guard Dwyane Wade and Heat team president Pat Riley.  

