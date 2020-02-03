InsideTheHeat
Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat Preview

Shandel Richardson

The Heat won the last meeting between the teams, defeating the Sixers 117-116 in overtime Dec. 28. Miami leads the season series 2-1 ... Jimmy Butler leads Miami with 17.2 points and 6.3 rebounds. He is one of the team's two NBA All-Stars, joining center Bam Adebayo ... Adebayo and Butler each have three triple-doubles this season, ranking seventh in the league ... Rookies Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro will represent the Heat in the Rising Stars Challenge during All-Star Weekend. Nunn, who went undrafted in 2018 and spent last season playing for the Golden State Warriors G League team, is second among rookie scorers at 16 points a game behind Memphis guard Ja Morant ... Justise Winslow (back) is out. It will mark the 12th straight game he has missed. Winslow, in his fifth year, has only played 11 games this season ... The Sixers are 9-17 on the road. They have lost three straight and nine of their last 11 as the visiting team. They have also lost nine of 10 at AmericanAirlines Arena ... Philadelphia is coming off a 116-95 loss to the Boston Celtics. All-Star center Joel Embiid shot just 1 of 11 from the field. Embiid leads the Sixers with 23 points and 12.1 rebounds a game ... Guard Ben Simmons, Philly's other All-Star, averages 16.7 points and 8.2 assists ... Former Heat guard Josh Richardson, who was traded for Butler in the offseason is out with a hamstring injury.

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Florida

Line: Miami -3

