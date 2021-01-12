News
Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers Preview

After their game was postponed against the Boston Celtics Sunday, the Miami Heat face the Philadelphia 76ers
Game time: 7 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: 76ers -7

Vitals: The Heat's game against the Boston Celtics was postponed because of COVID-19 ... In January, the Heat will play 12 of 16 games against teams that made the playoffs last year ... Miami is 3-0 this season when holding opponents to under 40 percent from the field ... Coach Erik Spoelstra has 656 career wins, tying him with Phil Jackson (Chicago Bulls) for the sixth-most wins by a coach with a single franchise in NBA history. He trails Red Holzman (New York Knicks), Jackson (Los Angeles Lakers), Red Auerbach (Celtics), Jerry Sloan (Utah Jazz) and Greg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs), who all have 667 victories ... Tyler Herro is the only player in franchise history to have a 30-point game before turning 21. 

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Jimmy Butler

76ERS

G Danny Green 

G Dakota Mathias 

C Joel Embiid 

F Isaiah Joe

F Tyrese Maxey 

QUOTABLE

Sixers coach Doc Rivers on the Heat being short-handed: “But let’s just be honest, if you’re missing your stars, your key guys, you can have a roster size of 40 and it’s not going to make a big difference. You want your key guys to play in every game. And so do the fans, for that matter. So that to me is the key.”

