Miami Heat At Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Miami Heat play at the Sixers Monday in Philadelphia

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +1.5

VITALS: The Heat and 76ers meet for the fourth and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, Miami is leading the series, 2-1, after winning in Philadelphia on 12/15 and again in Miami on 3/5. Miami has currently won three of the last four overall, including seven of the last 11. The Heat are 67-63 all-time versus the Sixers during the regular season, including 43-23 in home games and 24-40 in road games. ... For the Heat, Kyle Guy (G League Two-Way Contract)  and Javonte Smart (G League) and .

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Duncan Robinson

SIXERS

F Mattise Thybull

F Tobias Harris

C Joel Embiid

G Tyrese Maxey

G James Harden

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Caleb Martin: “He’s the definition of a Swiss army knife. You can plug him into a lot of different roles with different lineups. He’ll find a way to make it work. That’s a credit to him and his versatility and how he works on his game. He can defend so many different positions. We’ve missed his presence on the ball. Then those plays in between. Those are winning plays that don’t necessarily show up anywhere. The hustle plays, the deflections, extra possessions, tip-outs and the cuts. All of those different things contribute to winning in a bigtime way.

