Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: Bally Sun Sports

Betting line: Heat +1.5

VITALS: :The Heat and 76ers meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami met the Sixers in consecutive games on the road with limited players due to health and safety protocols, resulting in two loses. Last season, Miami won the season series, 3-1, and has won 10 of the last 11 games in Miami against the Sixers. The Heat are 64-62 all-time versus Philadelphia during the regular season, including 41-22 in home games and 23-40 in road games ... Forward Duncan Robinson has connected on 242 three-point field goals this season, the fourth-most in the NBA ... Guard Kendrick Nunn has shot at least 50 percent from the field in 13 of his last 20 games ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out. For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown is out and Robert Williams is doubtful.

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Trevor Ariza

76ERS

G Seth Curry

G Danny Green

C Mike Scott

F Tobias Harris

F Tyrese Maxey

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Tyler Herro on his recent play: “I just felt like the shots weren’t falling, or whatever the case may be,” he said, with the Heat turning their attention to Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers at AmericanAirlines Arena. “But at the end of the day, like I said, continue to stick with it. It’s a long season. What goes around, comes around.”

