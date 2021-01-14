Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Miami Heat face the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time in three days

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: 76ers -11

Vitals: For a second straight game, the Heat will be without eight players due to COVID-19. They are: Bam Adebayo, Avery Bradley, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Maurice Harkless, Udonis Haslem, KZ Okpala and Kendrick Nunn. The Heat will only have eight players available, the league minimum. The group played well enough to push the 76ers to overtime in Tuesday's 137-134 loss ... Guard Gabe Vincent, who scored 24 points Tuesday, will make his second straight start ... Heat second-year guard Tyler Herro is coming off a career-high 34 points ... This is the second and final meeting between the teams this season ... Sixers center Joel Embiid has seven double-doubles in nine games, which ranks seventh in the league. He is one of only six players in the NBA averaging at least 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Gabe Vincent

C Precious Achiuwa

F Kelly Olynyk

F Duncan Robinson

76ERS

G Danny Green

G Mike Scott

C Joel Embiid

F Isaiah Joe

F Tyrese Maxey

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Duncan Robinson on the team being short-handed: “Obviously, it’s a great challenge. It’s a great opportunity, also, particularly for these guys who haven’t had as much opportunity to go out there and just play free, not be looking over their shoulders for a sub, because you need them."

