Skip to main content

Joel Embiid Returns To Lead Sixers Past Miami Heat In Game 3

Heat fall 99-79 to Philadelphia 76ers in Game 3 of Eastern Conference semifinals

The Miami Heat had enjoyed much success against a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers team. 

On Friday, they learned it's different when facing them at full strength. 

All-Star center Joel Embiid returned to the lineup and the 76ers defeated the Heat 99-79 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Heat still lead the best-of-7 series 2-1. 

Embiid finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. He had missed the past two games because of an orbital bone fracture. He wore a protective mask. 

“This is what you have to expect,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He's an MVP-caliber player.”

Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey each 21 points for the Sixers but the Embiid factor caught the Heat off guard. He was cleared to play shortly before tip-off. 

“Any plan where you can have Joel as part of the plan is a much better plan,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said.

Now, the Heat shift their attention to playing the Sixers with Embiid. Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“You add Jo to any team, home or away, the game, the scouting report, it changes drastically," said Heat forward Butler, who finished with a team-high 33 points. “It's been like that for his entire career.”

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Heat defeat Sixers in Game 1 of Eastern Conference semis. CLICK HERE

A look at P.J. Tucker's intangibles play. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro gets back on track after big game. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers

USATSI_18192628_168389536_lowres
News

Have the Heat Put Sixers Coach Doc Rivers on the Hot Seat?

By Jayden Armant16 hours ago
USATSI_18106785_168389536_lowres
News

Duncan Robinson Being Sidelined Shows the Depth of the Miami Heat

By Jayden Armant17 hours ago
USATSI_18204833_168389536_lowres
News

Website Finds An Interesting Discovery On Tyler Herro

By Shandel Richardson20 hours ago
USATSI_18205441_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 3 Prediction For Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson20 hours ago
oladipo after game 2
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo `Getting Back To Himself'

By Shandel RichardsonMay 5, 2022
USATSI_18170138_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Prepping For The Return Of Sixers Center Joel Embiid

By Shandel RichardsonMay 5, 2022
USATSI_18205028_168389536_lowres
News

Bam Adebayo's Game Continues To Evolve

By Shandel RichardsonMay 5, 2022
USATSI_18205294_168389536_lowres
News

Shaquille O’Neal Praises Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro

By Jayden ArmantMay 5, 2022