Joel Embiid Returns To Lead Sixers Past Miami Heat In Game 3
The Miami Heat had enjoyed much success against a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers team.
On Friday, they learned it's different when facing them at full strength.
All-Star center Joel Embiid returned to the lineup and the 76ers defeated the Heat 99-79 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Heat still lead the best-of-7 series 2-1.
Embiid finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. He had missed the past two games because of an orbital bone fracture. He wore a protective mask.
“This is what you have to expect,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He's an MVP-caliber player.”
Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey each 21 points for the Sixers but the Embiid factor caught the Heat off guard. He was cleared to play shortly before tip-off.
“Any plan where you can have Joel as part of the plan is a much better plan,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said.
Now, the Heat shift their attention to playing the Sixers with Embiid. Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.
“You add Jo to any team, home or away, the game, the scouting report, it changes drastically," said Heat forward Butler, who finished with a team-high 33 points. “It's been like that for his entire career.”
