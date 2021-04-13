Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns Preview

The Miami Heat face the Phoenix Suns Tuesday in the second of a four-game road trip

Game time: 10 p.m., ET

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Suns -3.5

VITALS: The Heat and Suns meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier, Phoenix won 110-100 March 23 in Miami. With a win, the Heat will split the season series for the third consecutive year after sweeping the series in 2017-18. The Heat are 29-35 all-time versus the Suns during the regular season, including 15-18 in home games and 14-17 in road games ...Guard Kendrick Nunn is averaging 18.0 points over his last four games while shooting 58 percent from the field and 52.4 percent from the 3-point line ... Forward Trevor Ariza has totaled a +47 plus/minus over his last eight games ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) and forward KZ Okpala (health and safety protocols) are out. Guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable. For the Suns, Abdel Nader (knee) is out.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Trevor Ariza

SUNS

G Chris Paul

G Devin Booker

C DeAndre Ayton

F Jae Crowder

F Mikal Bridges

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Kendrick Nunn on filling in for Victor Oladipo in the starting lineup: “I mean, I’ve been here. I’ve been in practices, walkthroughs, so it’s nothing new. I know what’s going on. I’m just ready to step in and help the team win.”

