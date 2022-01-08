Miami Heat at Phoenix Suns Preview

Game time: 10 p.m., ET

Where: Footprint Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +8.5

VITALS: The Heat and Suns meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, Phoenix won both matchups as the Suns have currently won three-straight overall. The Heat are 29-36 all-time versus Phoenix during the regular season, including 15-18 in home games and 14-18 in road games ... Ӧmer Yurtseven has currently grabbed at least 12 rebounds in 10-straight games, the longest such streak in franchise history. Additionally, he is the last NBA rookie to do so in at least 10 consecutive games since Blake Griffin did so in 11-straight from 12/22/10 – 1/17/11 ...Tyler Herro has scored at least 20 points off the bench 13 times this season and has now totaled 32 as a member of the Heat, the most in team history ... For the Heat, center Bam Adebayo (thumb), Dewayne Dedmon (leg), and Gabe Vincent (protocols), Zylan Cheatham (protocols), Jimmy Butler (ankle) and guard Victor Oladipo (knee) are out. For the Suns, Frank Kaminsky (right knee stress reaction), Abdel Nader (right knee injury management and Health & Safety Protocols), Dario Šarić (right ACL rehab) and Landry Shamet (safety protocols) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Kyle Lowry

G Max Strus

C Omer Yurtseven

F Caleb Martin

F P.J. Tucker

SUNS

F Mikal Bridges

F Cam Johnson

C Jalen Smith

G Devin Booker

G Chris Paul

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra: "These are extraordinary times," Spoelstra said. "We've had some amazing evenings. When we started going through the injuries and COVID, just like everybody else in the league, we just wanted to be open to the possibilities and understand that it will probably be different night to night. You have to expect the unexpected."

