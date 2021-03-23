NewsSI.com
Phoenix Suns at Miami Heat Preview

Phoenix Suns at Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat attempt to end their three-game losing skid Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns
Author:
Publish date:

The Miami Heat attempt to end their three-game losing skid Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -1

VITALS: The Heat and Suns meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the season series with Miami winning in Phoenix, but losing in the bubble. The Heat are 29-34 all-time versus the Suns during the regular season, including 15-17 in home games and 14-17 in road games ... Jimmy Butler scored at least 27 points in a career-long seven consecutive games from Feb. 24 to March 16, tying the second-longest streak in team history ... Guard Goran Dragic (back) and guard Avery Bradley (calf) are questionable and guard Gabe Vince (knee) is probable. Forward Udonis Haslem (health protocol) is out. 

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Jimmy Butler

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Duncan Robinson

SUNS

G Devin Booker

G Chris Paul

C DeAndre Ayton

F Mikal Bridges

F Jae Crowder

QUOTABLE

Suns forward Jae Crowder on leaving the Heat: "It was business, it was total business, and I respect Pat [Riley], their whole management for it,” Crowder said upon the Suns’ arrival in Miami. “They stood on it. And I even gave them a whole night to think about that, but they stood on that. So I respect that. And I respect that wholeheartedly. So I’m just moving on. I’m happy where I’m at now. I think I made the best decision for myself and my career, and it’s paying off right now. We’re playing good basketball, I’m with a good group of guys. I’m having a lot of fun. So everything is working itself out.”

