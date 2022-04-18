Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Still Hungry For More

Tucker says he refuses to let the team get complacent

Last year Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker won a title with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Tucker says he still has the same drive even after checking off one item on his career bucket list.

“Same hunger, same intensity, if not more once, you win it," Tucker said after Sunday's victory against the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round. "I think the conception is that people think you’re just like “oh you won it, you think you’re good now. But it’s not, it makes you hungry, it makes you fight for it more because you know what it feels like chasing that feeling.”

Tucker sat the last two games because of a strained calf but said he couldn't imagine missing a playoff game.

“This is what I live for," Tucker said. "This is it. I came here for this. This is everything. To get those days off was big. I finally [been] feeling kind of like myself again since December. So it’s a good feeling to be able to move, be able to jump, be able to slide. So it’s been great.”

The Heat and Hawks resume their series Tuesday at FTX Arena.

