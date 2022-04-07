Skip to main content

Miami Heat Thinking `Big Picture' When Sidelining P.J. Tucker A Week

Calf strain will keep Tucker out the remainder of the season

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker is expected to have a short break before the postseason. 

The team announced an MRI revealed he is dealing with a right calf strain. He will miss the final two games of the regular season and will be evaluated in a week. 

“Obviously the big picture with Tuck and his health, him a big part of what we do defensively, especially,” Heat assistant Chris Quinn said. "But also offensively him being so selfless, he’s always playing for the team. He doesn’t always care about how many shots he’s getting, which is a big factor on our team. So obviously we’ll miss him these last couple of games, but going forward it’s more important that he get healthy."

Quinn will also once again fill in for coach Erik Spoelstra, who remains in the NBA health and safety protocols. 

Here's the rest of the Heat's injury report for Friday's against the Atlanta Hawks. It is home regular-season finale before finishing on the road against the Orlando Magic Saturday.

Center Dewayne Dedmon, (hip flexor strain), CalMartin (calf contusion), Markieff Morris (hip flexor strain), Gabe Vincent (big toe contusion), Omer Yurtseven (non-COVID illness) are questionable.

