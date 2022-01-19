Miami Heat's P.J. Tucker Also Impacting the Game on Offense

Tucker is producing on both ends of the floor this season for the Heat

Miami Heat forward P.J. Tucker has always been commended for his defense.

He should also be recognized for his ability to score consistently this season, especially at the 3-point line.

Tucker has been played solid, averaging 8.4 points, 2.2 assists, and 5.7 rebounds. It is the most points he has averaged since 2015 when he played with the Phoenix Suns. He averaged 13.6 points during December when the Heat needed it most while Bam Adebayo was sidelined for six weeks with an injury.

In addition, Tucker is shooting a league-best 47.4 percent from the 3-point line. He hit a big 3-pointer late in Monday's victory against the Toronto Raptors. The shot put the H eat ahead by six with less than 20 seconds left.

“I absolutely love throwing the ball to Tuck,” Heat forward Jimmy Butler said of the moment. “Not only for him to shoot it, but he is also going to make the right play. He just plays basketball the right way. I’m glad that he got to shoot the ball, three times, but I know he shot one in the fourth and it was a big one.”

That assist is what gave Butler his triple-double against the Raptors. The type of trust that Butler speaks of when discussing Tucker’s decisions is what makes him such a vital piece to the Heat.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant