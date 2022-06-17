P.J. Tucker's Foreshadowing In The Suns-Mavericks Series

On Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson’s latest episode of his “The Long Shot” podcast, he invited Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson to discuss their recent postseason runs.

The series which really stuck out to Brunson was the Western Conference semifinals where the No. 4-seeded Mavericks defeated the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in seven games.

“Literally nobody expected us to win that series,” Brunson tells Robinson.

As a matter of fact, Robinson told Brunson the entire Heat team thought the Suns were going to win that series except for one player: P.J. Tucker.

“He was adamant,” Robinson says of Tucker. “[He said] ‘I talked to Jared Dudley (assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks). I gave him the game plan! I got Dallas! Dallas is winning this one. I talk to Duds.'”

“I don’t know if P.J. had any input into the game plan but he came in the next day beating his chest like ‘I told you guys!'” Robinson added, laughing. “It was pretty funny… So, maybe I dunno. PJ should be a coach or something because the game plan seemed to work. Clearly.”

Brunson also mentioned Tucker possibly becoming a coach once he retires.

“I feel like P.J. would be a great coach. I don’t know why but if you’ve been in the league this long, you’ve seen a lot and your knowledge is outta this world so I can see that happening for sure.”

Tucker, who helped the Milwaukee Bucks win a ring, could become a coach in future. He may not be a player who puts up huge numbers on a daily basis but his knowledge and IQ is unquestionable. Not to mention, the intangibles he brings to the game is always appreciated.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson