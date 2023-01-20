Miami Heat Players Feel Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo Should be All-Stars

Herro and Adebayo were once again left off the top 10 list in fan All-Star voting.

After the third wave of fan balloting for All-Star selections did not include Miami Heat stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro for a third time, the Heat social media posted a video of various players saying why they belonged.

“If you watch our games, it’s pretty obvious,” Max Strus said. “Those dudes are special. They’re gonna be superstars around the league pretty soon if not already.”

“It’s the bottom line, ‘cause VO said so,” Victor Oladipo said.

“Because they’re the future,” assistant coach Caron Butler said. “It’s as simple as that.”

Udonis Haslem chimed in, jokingly talking about his desires to attend the All-Star game.

“It’s my last year and I’m only gonna go if they go,” Haslem said. “If they don’t go I’m not f****** going. My kids wanna go too.”

Adebayo is averaging 21.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and three assists as one of the most dominant players in the paint this season. He is one of few players consistently scoring without 3-point field goals.

Herro is having his best season as a pro in his first year as a starter. Herro is averaging 20.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He is proving to be more than just a pure shooter, hitting several game-winners this season and orchestrating his team as a point guard.

Heat fans still have time to stake their claims, as All-Star voting ends Jan. 21 for fans.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's victory against Pelicans. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to win against Pelicans. CLICK HERE

Kyle Lowry endorses Bam Adebayo for All-Star Game. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.