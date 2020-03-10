InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat closing in on securing postseason berth

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat could learn their postseason fate early as Tuesday night.

The Heat can clinch a playoff berth if the New York Knicks defeat the Washington Wizards. If not, the Heat can secure a spot with a victory against the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena. After missing the playoffs three of the last five seasons, it would mark their first appearance since 2017-18. That year, they were eliminated by the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round.

At 41-23, the Heat hold the No. 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. When they clinch, it will make nine postseasons in 12 years under coach Erik Spoelstra. The only teams with more in that span are the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs, who each have 11. The Heat have not missed the postseason in consecutive years since 2001-02 and 2002-03.

Miami is also in position to attain its highest playoff seed since earning the No. 3 slot in 2016, when they lost to the No. 2 Toronto Raptors in the conference semifinals. With 18 games remaining, they are 1.5 games behind the Celtics.   The schedule is in their favor, with 10 home games left. The Heat have been among the league's best at home, posting a 27-4 record. The only team with a better showing is the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, who are 28-3. They are among four teams with at least 25 wins at home, joining the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets. 

