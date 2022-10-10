Miami Heat Potential Target Jae Crowder Receiving Interest From The Atlanta Hawks

With the new NBA season emerging, a new Eastern Conference team has entered the group of teams interested in acquiring forward Jae Crowder.

The Atlanta Hawks are now on the list of teams in the running for Crowder. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Hawks and Phoenix Suns have had “conversations in recent weeks in months” about Crowder. This might come off as a surprise considering the Miami Heat have been inching their way closer and closer to grabbing him and beginning a Heat reunion.

While playing with the Heat, Crowder averaged 11 points and five rebounds and played a major role in the Heat’s run to the 2020 NBA Finals. The Heat lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 4-2.

Crowder is signed to a contract that expires at the end of the season. Last year, Crowder averaged nine points and five rebounds as the Suns lost in the Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks 4-3.

If Crowder, 32, does manage to get grabbed by the Hawks, he would bolster a lineup that already includes Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson