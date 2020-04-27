InsideTheHeat
Miami Heat and other NBA teams will have restrictions once workouts resume at practice facilities

Shandel Richardson

The NBA informed teams Monday they will be allowed to return to practice facilities no earlier than May 8.

It only applies to teams with facilities in cities that are no longer subject to government restriction, according to a statement released by the league.

"For any team that, due to a government restriction, is prohibited from making its facility available for use by the team’s players, the league will work with the team to identify alternatives," the statement read.

When teams are allowed back at facilities, they will have to meet four requirements.

-No more than four players would be permitted at a facility at any one time.

-No head or assistant coaches could participate.

-Group activity remains prohibited, including practices or scrimmages.

-Players remain prohibited from using non-team facilities such as public health clubs, fitness centers, or gyms.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver is expected to announce future developments in the next week as the league remains on suspension since March 11. In the interim, the Heat have held all meetings via video conference calls. Players have also worked out with the training staff over social media.

"We're waiting for probably the most challenging decision that Adam Silver and his staff, not only in our sport but in every other sport," Riley said last week. "He is being very cautious. I think that's great and he's going to rely on science. I think we have to rely on science because this will be an unprecedented move when he decides to start this thing back up."

