Miami Heat's Precious Achiuwa Displays Skills in Preseason Debut

Miami Heat rookie Precious Achiuwa has solid opening to his career
Miami Heat forward Precious Achiuwa had his moments during first NBA game.

He had eight points, two rebounds and one assists in 20 minutes in Monday’s 114-92 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. While Achiuwa said he felt comfortable on the offensive end, he is mostly concerned about his defensive play.

“Pay attention to details, knowing personnel, putting bodies on guys,” Achiuwa said. “I didn’t think we did a good job of rebounding. That’s something I’ve got to take pride in, go for every defensive rebound and paying attention to the scouting report.”

Achiuwa, who played one season at Memphis, is attempting to become the Heat’s third straight one-and-done player to have an instant impact. Bam Adebayo (2017) and Tyler Herro (2019) also played one season in college before having solid rookie seasons.

Achiuwa said being around Adebayo and Udonis Haslem have helped ease the transition. Both have taken on mentor roles.

“They’re always in my ear constantly, both of them,” Achiuwa said. “They’re always talking to me, getting me acclimated to the game. It’s pretty much the same thing they’ve been echoing at practice since I’ve been out here. They’re just trying to reinforce the same things over and over again and just try to help me understand the game a little better.”

The Heat return to action Friday against the Toronto Raptors. 

