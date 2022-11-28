Miami Heat Prove They Can Win On The Road

The Heat improve to 2-7 on the road after victory against Atlanta Hawks

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra put his motivational skills to work before the team took the court Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks.

During the pregame, Spoelstra let the team know just how poorly they had played on the road. The Heat entered having lost seven of eight away games.

"Coach let us know," forward Caleb Martin said. "He put that on the board, 1-7, which I didn't obviously realize. We knew were struggling on the road. It's not only that we've been losing on the road but how we've been losing on the road. They've all been winnable games."

7 Gallery 7 Images

The Heat broke the trend by defeating the Hawks 106-98 at State Farm Arena. It was the perfect way to start a tough four-game road trip that includes games against the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Celtics were last year's Eastern Conference representative in the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals while the Grizzlies had the best regular-season record in the West.

The good news for the Heat is they are finally starting to get healthy. Jimmy Butler is expected back Wednesday after missing six straight games with an ankle injury. Guard Max Strus (shoulder) returned against the Hawks after sitting two games.

"I feel like it's starting to change for us, just in terms of health," Spoelstra said. "Guys are getting healthier, even if they may not play the next game ... Everybody's trending in the right direction."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat defeat Hawks and win third straight game. CLICK HERE.

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to Sunday's win. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro hoping to stay injury-free. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com