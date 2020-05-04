Miami Heat expect a smooth transition once practice facilities open

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has made his boredom known during the NBA quarantine through funny social media posts the last few months.

Even while it appears he's had nothing to do the past seven weeks, Adebayo has remained in shape to say he is confident enough to make a quick return to the court once the season resumes.

Play has been on hold since March 11 because of the coronavirus outbreak but Adebayo expects an easy transition.

"They are going to have to give us time to get back in a groove, but it's like riding a bike," Adebayo recently said in an interview with Forbes. "You have to get back on it and get in that groove again."

The Heat received some good news last week when the league announced teams could be allowed back in practice facilities early as Thursday long as their cities lifted restrictions. Miami-Dade mayor Carlos Gimenez said the Heat are clear to resume their workouts.

The Heat have done everything possible to remain in shape during the break. They hold video group workouts, led by the training staff. It also helped that guard Jimmy Butler purchased portable baskets for the team to accommodate players who live in apartments.

The hiatus was handled so well rookie guard Tyler Herro said he's ready for the speediest of returns.

"I only need one workout to feel like my shot is back," Herro said in Instagram Live chat with radio host Jordan Schultz. "And then the dribbling and the feeling, stuff like that? I feel like, yeah, an hour workout."

