Is Relying on Udonis Haslem a Good or Bad Thing for the Miami Heat?

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is one of the most important players in franchise history.

His name is all over the team record books. He is likely the next to have his Heat jersey retired.

On Friday, he was seen addressing the players during timeouts when the Heat were trailing the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

As Heat forward Jimmy Butler, the team should not need Haslem for motivation.

"I think we've got to do it from the jump," Butler said. "It shouldn't take him telling us to do that. But I like the way we responded to it. We've got guys, you tell them what it is, they normally respond. Maybe he should start the game off cussing people out."

Haslem told the team it has play harder from the start. At this stage, the Heat should be already in that mode.

"UD's been there numerous times," forward Kelly Olynyk said. "He knows what it takes. We look up to somebody like that. He's our guy on our team that gets us going and keeps us on the right path."

With Game 3 Sunday in Orlando, hopefully the Heat are engaged from the start.

"We're playing on a big stage right now, the last two teams in the NBA playing," rookie guard Tyler Herro said. "Our backs are against the wall. We have to give everything that we have. We need to empty our tanks out there and live with the results. We can give more. We can play harder. "

