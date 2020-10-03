SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Is Relying on Udonis Haslem a Good or Bad Thing for the Miami Heat?

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is one of the most important players in franchise history.

His name is all over the team record books. He is likely the next to have his Heat jersey retired.

On Friday, he was seen addressing the players during timeouts when the Heat were trailing the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

As Heat forward Jimmy Butler, the team should not need Haslem for motivation.

"I think we've got to do it from the jump," Butler said. "It shouldn't take him telling us to do that. But I like the way we responded to it. We've got guys, you tell them what it is, they normally respond. Maybe he should start the game off cussing people out."

Haslem told the team it has play harder from the start. At this stage, the Heat should be already in that mode.

"UD's been there numerous times," forward Kelly Olynyk said. "He knows what it takes. We look up to somebody like that. He's our guy on our team that gets us going and keeps us on the right path."

With Game 3 Sunday in Orlando, hopefully the Heat are engaged from the start.

"We're playing on a big stage right now, the last two teams in the NBA playing," rookie guard Tyler Herro said. "Our backs are against the wall. We have to give everything that we have. We need to empty our tanks out there and live with the results. We can give more. We can play harder. "

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Willing to do Whatever it Takes to get Back in Series

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler will have to do more if the team is to rally from 2-0 deficit against the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Facing Uphill Climb in NBA Finals After Falling in 2-0 Hole

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says team is not paying attention to anyone outside the locker room who thinks the series is over

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Rest is Key for Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo if They Plan to Return During NBA Finals

Miami Heat will play without Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat down 2-0 in NBA Finals after 124-114 loss to Los Angeles Lakers

Miami Heat down 2-0 in NBA Finals after 124-114 loss to Los Angeles Lakers

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: LeBron James on Game 2: "We Have to be Desperate as the Opponent"

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James says the goal is to keep the pressure on the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

LeBron James Better With Los Angeles Lakers Than Miami Heat? Steve Kerr Thinks So

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr says LeBron James has improved since he played for the Miami Heat

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat Playing Waiting Game With Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo Injuries

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo both sustained injuries in Wednesday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Next in Line if Goran Dragic is Unable to Return During NBA Finals

Miami Heat rookie Kendrick Nunn had his best game of the postseason in Wednesday's Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Depth is Reason Miami Heat Feel Equipped to Handle Possibility of Playing Without Two Injured Starters

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says the team have plenty options to fill-in for the injured Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo for Game 2

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat List Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic as Doubtful for Game 2 Against Lakers

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra provides injury updates on Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj