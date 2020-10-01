SI.com
Depth is Reason Miami Heat Feel Equipped to Handle Possibility of Playing Without Two Injured Starters

Shandel Richardson

When the NBA restart began in July, the Miami Heat were quick to point out team depth was their strength.

They continue to feel that way, which make them believe they can compete against the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals without starters Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo. Both players are likely to miss Friday's Game 2 because of injuries.

"At this point, it's all hands on deck," Spoelstra said. "It's not like the guys that are potentially sliding into the rotation haven't played before. These guys have confidence and have had big roles for us all year long. Our depth has been one of our biggest strengths. It's not just coach-speak."

While Dragic (foot) and Adebayo (neck) nurse their injuries, the Heat have plenty options in their absence. There have been times Spoelstra has used a 10-man rotation. Rookie Kendrick Nunn started 67 games before the regular season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. He finished runner-up to Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant in the Rookie of the Year voting, making him a reliable replacement for Dragic. Behind Adebayo, there are Kelly Olynyk and Meyers Leonard, who have been rotation players most of the season.

Leonard started 49 games before being sidelined by an ankle injury in February. So the Heat have proven players, just not at this stage. Then again, Dragic and Adebayo are also playing in their first Finals.

"The other benefit of all of this is we've been in this bubble with an extra training camp and everybody's gotten great work in regardless of whether they've gotten big-time minutes in these playoffs series," Spoelstra said. "We'll just have to see who's available and make the adjustments accordingly."

