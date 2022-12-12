Miami Heat Reportedly Continue Their Interest In Jae Crowder

The Heat are still looking for reinforcements at power forward

The Miami Heat have been rumored to have interest in Phoenix Suns forward since the offseason.

Those talks have strengthened with time and the latest was a recent report by The Athletic that said the Heat are still pursuing Crowder. They have been in need of a power forward since P.J. Tucker signed with the Philadelphia 76ers during free agency. Crowder played one season with the Heat in 2019-20, helping lead them to the NBA Finals. They lost to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

“The [Atlanta] Hawks and Heat also are interested in Crowder, and Miami is expected to have a re-energized pursuit soon because it has a slew of players, such as Dewayne Dedmon and Victor Oladipo, available to be traded starting Thursday,” The Athletic report read. “The [Milwaukee] Bucks could continue to seek a third team to facilitate a trade for Crowder, which would be a homecoming of sorts for the Georgia native who played his college ball at Marquette.”

The Heat have received solid play from Caleb Martin at power forward, but they are looking for more consistency.

