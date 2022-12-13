Miami Heat Reportedly Have Interest In Detroit Pistons' Nerlens Noel

The Heat are looking to add more size because of injuries

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra recently said the team needed help up front because of injuries.

The Heat even called up Orlando Robinson from G League to add depth in the frontcourt. So it's no surprise they are reportedly interested in Detroit Pistons center Nerlens Noel according to The Athletic.

“League sources, who were granted anonymity so that they could speak freely, have told The Athletic that the Pistons are looking to move the veteran big man,” the Athletic reported. "Both sides have agreed that a deal is best for both parties, and Detroit has already had talks with rival teams about Noel. Portland, Sacramento, Miami and Dallas have been the teams most engaged when it comes to acquiring the 28-year-old.”

The Heat have been without backup Omer Yurtseven all season because of ankle surgery. Dewayne Dedmon has also dealt with foot issues, leaving Bam Adebayo as the primary center.

Noel was the No. 6 pick in 2013 and 7.3 points and 6.2 rebounds in his career.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat struggling in games against losing teams. CLICK HERE

Defense becoming an issue for Heat. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler frustrated with team's lack of consistency. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com