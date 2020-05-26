InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

After strong rookie season, Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn already looking toward future

Shandel Richardson

When the NBA regular season awards are finally announced, Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn is expected to appear on the All-Rookie first-team.

Despite the success in his first year, Nunn is already looking forward to ways to improve in season No. 2. He recently talked about his future plans during a Q & A Tuesday with the NBA Twitter account.

He said the most difficult part about his rookie year was adjusting to playing a full schedule for the first time. Nunn averaged 15.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 62 starts before the season was suspended March 11 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"After a first full successful season in the NBA, one thing that I want to improve on going into my second season is how I maintenance my body to be able to be prepared for that full season," Nunn said. "There was a time in the season where I felt my body hit a wall. That was just because I wasn't used to playing that many games."

Still, Nunn wouldn't trade his experience of being an undrafted rookie and spending one year in the G League. He said it helped mold him into a rare season-opening rookie starter.

"Spending one year in the G League helped me prepare for my role in the NBA today in a tremendous way," Nunn said. "Just spending that full year in the G League and getting familiar with the professional level of basketball helped me prepare for a starting role with the Miami Heat."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Oklahoma City a better first-round matchup for the Miami Heat?

A new playoff format could have the Miami Heat facing the Oklahoma City Thunder in the opening round of the playoffs instead of the Indiana Pacers

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade offers more advice for Miami Dolphins draft pick Tua Tagovailoa

Former Miami Heat Dwyane Wade says Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has to first win over South Florida fan base

Shandel Richardson

Dennis Rodman and Dwyane Wade make splashes in South Florida over the holiday weekend

A day after Dwyane Wade revealed his new colorful hairdo, Dennis Rodman was spotted in downtown Fort Lauderdale making a special delivery

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem says disrupted season won't have an asterisk effect

The Miami Heat were the last team to win the NBA championship during a shortened season in 2012

Shandel Richardson

Heat team president Pat Riley pays respects after passing of former Utah Jazz coach Jerry Sloan

Jerry Sloan, who coached the Utah Jazz for 23 years, died Friday. He was 78.

Shandel Richardson

Former Heat center Joel Anthony makes the transition from player to the front office

Joel Anthony, who played seven seasons with the Miami Heat, recently joined the front office of Hamilton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League

Shandel Richardson

The 2012-13 Miami Heat ranked among the 25 most dominant NBA teams

In 2012-13, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh led the Miami Heat to a second straight championship

Shandel Richardson

Bam Adebayo on the verge of becoming the Miami Heat's next superstar

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has lived up to the high expectations in breakout season

Shandel Richardson

Former Miami Heat teammate Caron Butler compares Dwyane Wade to Michael Jordan

Ex-Miami Heat player Caron Butler says Dwyane Wade was similar to Michael Jordan as a rookie

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro exceeded all expectations in rookie season

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro played better than being chosen at No. 13 in the 2019 NBA draft

Shandel Richardson