After strong rookie season, Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn already looking toward future

When the NBA regular season awards are finally announced, Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn is expected to appear on the All-Rookie first-team.

Despite the success in his first year, Nunn is already looking forward to ways to improve in season No. 2. He recently talked about his future plans during a Q & A Tuesday with the NBA Twitter account.

He said the most difficult part about his rookie year was adjusting to playing a full schedule for the first time. Nunn averaged 15.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 62 starts before the season was suspended March 11 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

"After a first full successful season in the NBA, one thing that I want to improve on going into my second season is how I maintenance my body to be able to be prepared for that full season," Nunn said. "There was a time in the season where I felt my body hit a wall. That was just because I wasn't used to playing that many games."

Still, Nunn wouldn't trade his experience of being an undrafted rookie and spending one year in the G League. He said it helped mold him into a rare season-opening rookie starter.

"Spending one year in the G League helped me prepare for my role in the NBA today in a tremendous way," Nunn said. "Just spending that full year in the G League and getting familiar with the professional level of basketball helped me prepare for a starting role with the Miami Heat."

