Miami Heat At Sacramento Kings Preview

The Miami Heat are coming off a 128-111 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. They were playing without Tyler Herro (foot) and Meyers Leonard (ankle) ... This is the Heat's first game since trading Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters and James Johnson to the Memphis Grizzlies for Andre Iguodala, Solomon Hill and Jae Crowder ... Third-year center Bam Adebayo leads the team with 29 double-doubles. He will play in his first NBA All-Star game next weekend in Chicago ... The Heat are 12-13 on the road. This five-game trip is the longest of the season ... Jimmy Butler leads the Heat with 20.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists a game. Butler will play in his fifth All-Star game ... Heat guard Gabe Vincent was among three G League players called up this week because of injuries, joining second-round pick KZ Okpala and Kyle Alexander. Butler (shoulder) is listed as doubtful. Herro and Leonard, who isn't with the team on the trip, will not play ... The Kings have had four days off since losing 113-109 to the Lakers on Monday ... Buddy Hield leads the team with 20.3 points and 5.0 rebounds a game ... The Kings (19-31) were also active at the trade deadline. They added Kent Bazemore, Alex Len and Jabari Parker ... This is the second meeting between the teams. Behind Kendrick Nunn's 25 points, the Heat won 118-113 Jan. 20 in Miami ... Parker (shoulder), Len (hip), Richaun Holmes (shoulder) and Marvin Bagley III (foot) are out.

Game time: 10 p.m.

TV: Fox Sports Florida

Line: Miami +1.5