Sacramento Kings at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Clippers -4.5

Vitals: The Heat have lost five straight after Thursday's 109-105 defeat against the Los Angeles Clippers ... This is the first of two meetings between the Heat and Kings ... Guard Kendrick Nunn has scored in double-figures in seven straight games ... Duncan Robinson leads the Heat with 61 3-pointers ... Center Bam Adebayo is the only player in the NBA averaging at least 20.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists while shooting 57.9 percent ... Heat forward Jimmy Butler (COVID-19) is questionable. He has missed the last nine games. Center Meyers Leonard (knee), forward Chris Silva (hip) and forward Moe Harkless (thigh) are out ... For the Kings, Nemanja Bjelica (back spasms) and Jahmi'us Ramsey are out and DaQuan Jeffries (ankle) is doubtful.

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Kendrick Nunn

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Duncan Robinson

KINGS

G De'Arron Fox

G Buddy Hield

C Richaun Holmes

F Harrison Barnes

F Marvin Bagley III

QUOTABLE

Heat center Bam Adebayo: "I am just keeping them positive and just telling them, "look, we are going to have a breakthrough. Our time is coming and we are going to turn this season around.' I have felt bad they have to go through a season like this, we all do. I am going to keep nudging them to stay positive, not to look down and not to put their heads down. At the end of the day, we are all men and we have to look ourselves in the mirror and we are going to figure it out.”'

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com