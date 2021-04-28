San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

TV: Bally Sun Sports

Betting line: Spurs -5

VITALS: The Heat and Spurs meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Miami won 107-87 at San Antonio on April 21. Miami enters the contest winners of four of the last five overall against the Spurs and with a win, will sweep the season series for the fifth time in franchise history. The Heat are 22-44 all-time versus San Antonio during the regular season, including 17-16 in home games and 5-28 in road games ... Forward Jimmy Butler has recorded four triple-doubles this season, tying for the most during a single-season in team history ... Guard Goran Dragic has dished out multiple assists in 14 straight games ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) and Andre Iguodala (hip) are out, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn are questionable and guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable.

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Goran Dragic

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Trevor Ariza

SPURS

G Keldon Johnson

G DeMar DeRozan

C Jakob Poeltl

F Dejounte Murray

F Derrick White

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Trevor Ariza on the remainder of the season: “We have to focus on these last 10 and play ‘em like our playoff lives depended on ‘em, because they do. The seeding is important. So whatever we do, we have to do it knowing that we can be in the play-in situation or we can be seeded and set and ready to go.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com