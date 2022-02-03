Miami Heat At San Antonio Spurs Preview

The Heat look to end a three-game losing streak against the Spurs

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: AT&T Center

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +3.5

VITALS: The Heat and Spurs meet for the first of two matchups this season after a postponement of their 12/29 contest. Last season, Miami swept the series and have now won five of the last six overall. The Heat are 23-44 all-time versus San Antonio during the regular season, including 18-16 in home games and 5-28 in road games. ... Tyler Herro has scored at least 20 points off the bench 18 times this season and has now totaled 37 as a member of the Heat, the most in team history ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols), KZ Okpala (wrist) and Victor Oladipo are out. Guard Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) is questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

SPURS

F Doug McDermott

F DeJounte Murray

C Jakob Poeltl

G Keldon Johnson

G Derrick White

QUOTABLE

Bam Adebayo on the Heat's three-game losing streak: “This builds character. This is going to build character for our team, from one through 15, and the coaches. This has been the first real time we’ve had real adversity with losses, dropping three straight. We usually always find a way to win. But this is the first time we’re having real adversity and it’s going to build character.”

