Miami Heat at San Antonio Spurs Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +2

VITALS: : The Heat and Spurs meet for the 18th time in preseason history. Miami is 10-7 all-time in preseason action versus San Antonio ... Jimmy Butler has recorded at least 100 steals in eight straight seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA ... Newly-acquired guard Kyle Lowry set a single-season career high in free throw percentage last season and led the Raptors in assists and assists per game ... Spurs forward Doug McDemrott was one of 10 players in the NBA to make more than 100 three-pointers while shooting over .500 from the field last yeaFor the Heat, Udonis Haslem (personal reasons) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out. For the Spurs, Zach Collins (left ankle stress fracture surgery) is out, Tre Jones (left ankle sprain) is doubtful and Keita Bates-Diop (left hamstring strain) is questionable.

HEAT

G Jimmy Butler

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Duncan Robinson

F P.J. Tucker

SPURS

G Keldon Johnson

G Derrick White

C Jakob Peoltl

F Doug McDermott

F DeJounte Murray

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Thursday's victory against the Houston Rockets: “We’ve been able to see it on our practice court, but it was good to see the guys out there, especially the first half. I thought there was a lot of good things. The defensive activity, the disruptiveness is something that we want to do, and turn around those stops, deflections, rebounds into early offense.”

