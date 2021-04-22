At Full Strength, Miami Heat Roll Past San Antonio Spurs

Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo return from injury in Miami Heat's victory against San Antonio Spurs

The Miami Heat planned to play without their top scorers Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Those plans changed when Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro were cleared to play. With them back in the lineup, the Heat rolled to a 107-87 victory against the Spurs. It was Miami's third straight win.

“Our leaders understood how important this road trip is,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “They wanted to set the tone for us.”

Adebayo finished with a team-high 23 points while Butler had 18 and 11 assists. Herro had 22 points.

“Hopefully, we don’t get too comfortable,” Spoelstra said. “That’s something we’re working on, is trying to find more consistency.”

More Spoelstra on the game:

“There have been some up-and-down moments this season,” Spoelstra said. “Some of that has been due to the nature of being in and out of the lineup due to injury. But he’s got some grit. He continues to compete and try to get better.”

Spoelstra on Andre Iguodala returning to the lineup:

“His hip was sore and we anticipated that it would be. He wanted to play in the back-to-back and ended up playing close to 30 minutes. He was simply fantastic in that two-game set,” Spoelstra said. “But he was sore, and I think he’ll feel better after a couple of days of treatment.”

The Heat return to action Friday at the Atlanta Hawks.

