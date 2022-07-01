Miami Heat In Search Of A Replacement For P.J. Tucker

The Heat have already lost out on some potential Tucker replacements

The Miami Heat lost a pivotal piece in forward P.J. Tucker on the first day of free agency.

Tucker joined the Philadelphia 76ers, leaving the Heat searching for an intangibles player. They have already lost out on recent champion Otto Porter Jr, who signed a two-year deal with the Toronto Raptors. Danilo Gallinari, another potential Heat target, plans to sign with the Boston Celtics.

They still have a chance at Jae Crowder, who has yet to be signed. Crowder is set to turn 32 in a few days and can bring offense to the Heat’s bench. T.J. Warren is another player to watch. Although teaming him up with Jimmy Butler will be risky, it could be a valuable addition.

Regardless, replacing Tucker won't be easy.

"I’ve mentioned this before, I think there should be a highlight film of P.J," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said of Tucker recently. "Tucker’s winning plays and it should be shown at the rookie orientation every year. You have all these young players coming in as teenagers and they have a view and they’re told what it is to be in the NBA and it’s usually about the numbers or the endorsements or how many points you can get up or how many shots."

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson