Skip to main content
Player(s)
Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry
Team(s)
Miami Heat

NBA All-Star Break Comes At Ideal Time For Miami Heat

The Heat will have a week off to get healthy for the final stretch

The main positive for the Miami Heat is they will be well represented during this weekend's NBA All-Star festivities in Cleveland. 

The other positive is players will need some much needed down time to help prepare for the final stretch of the season. Jimmy Butler and coach Erik Spoelstra and his staff will participate in Sunday's game while the remainder of the team will have time to heal. 

“The staff and Jimmy will get on to Cleveland and then get some time away,” Spoelstra said. "And then we’ll start to work on this last stage of the season and get ready for a great push.”

The week provides a break for guard Tyler Herro, who has missed the past two games because of knee soreness. Although rest is the key, the team is celebrating their All-Star selections. 

“Some people got a week off, so I’m happy for my teammates that do,” Butler said. “Some people get the opportunity to go to Cleveland, which is a blessing.”

The Heat, who are atop the Eastern Conference standings, return to action Tuesday against the New York Knicks.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Read More

Jimmy Butler ties LeBron James for most triple-doubles in franchise history. CLICK HERE

Gabe Vincent growing as a defender CLICK HERE.

Bam Adebayo back in the lineup after being out nearly two months. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_17709600_168389536_lowres
News

NBA All-Star Break Comes At Ideal Time For Miami Heat

By Shandel Richardson
56 seconds ago
Spo after Mavs
News

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Gives The Latest on Victor Oladipo

By Shandel Richardson
20 hours ago
USATSI_17693384_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Branching Into Crypto World

By Corey Holmes
Feb 17, 2022
USATSI_17675344_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat At Charlotte Hornets Preview

By Shandel Richardson
Feb 17, 2022
USATSI_17386620_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Nearing A Return

By Khristian Davis
Feb 16, 2022
USATSI_17693475_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Still Hoping To Reach Another Level After Loss To Mavericks

By Shandel Richardson
Feb 16, 2022
USATSI_17675889_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Prepping For The Challenge Of Facing Luke Doncic

By Jayden Armant
Feb 15, 2022
USATSI_17675889_168389536_lowres
News

Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat Preview

By Shandel Richardson
Feb 15, 2022