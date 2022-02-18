NBA All-Star Break Comes At Ideal Time For Miami Heat

The Heat will have a week off to get healthy for the final stretch

The main positive for the Miami Heat is they will be well represented during this weekend's NBA All-Star festivities in Cleveland.

The other positive is players will need some much needed down time to help prepare for the final stretch of the season. Jimmy Butler and coach Erik Spoelstra and his staff will participate in Sunday's game while the remainder of the team will have time to heal.

“The staff and Jimmy will get on to Cleveland and then get some time away,” Spoelstra said. "And then we’ll start to work on this last stage of the season and get ready for a great push.”

The week provides a break for guard Tyler Herro, who has missed the past two games because of knee soreness. Although rest is the key, the team is celebrating their All-Star selections.

“Some people got a week off, so I’m happy for my teammates that do,” Butler said. “Some people get the opportunity to go to Cleveland, which is a blessing.”

The Heat, who are atop the Eastern Conference standings, return to action Tuesday against the New York Knicks.

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Jimmy Butler ties LeBron James for most triple-doubles in franchise history. CLICK HERE

Gabe Vincent growing as a defender CLICK HERE.

Bam Adebayo back in the lineup after being out nearly two months. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com